Gov. Parson set to name his choice for Missouri Supreme Court Judge

Governor Mike Parson is set to announce who he has chosen to fill an open seat on the Missouri...
Governor Mike Parson is set to announce who he has chosen to fill an open seat on the Missouri Supreme Court.(Joe McLean)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is set to announce who he has chosen to fill an open seat on the Missouri Supreme Court.

The governor will announce his choice at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 at the State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Gov. Parson’s selection will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.

Former Cape Girardeau County circuit judge Michael Gardner is one of three nominees for the Supreme Court of Missouri.

Gardner previously served as both circuit judge and presiding judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. He was appointed to the Mo. Court of Appeals in February of 2020.

The other two nominees are Kelly Broniec and Ginger Gooch.

