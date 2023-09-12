Hospital report: Sept. 12, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
Deaths:

Frederick Henry Frieden, Sr., age 88, of La Belle, formerly of La Grange, died on Sept. 10 in the La Belle Manor Nursing Home.

Kay L. Fisher, age 81, of Quincy, died on Sept. 9 at Blessing Hospital.

Lawrence “Larry” McCollum, age 68, of Hannibal, formerly of Moberly, died on Sept. 8 in his home.

Ronald M Fohey, age 80, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 9 at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, Missouri.

Joan Elizabeth (Eaton) Frericks), age 90, of Quincy, died on Sept. 9 at Blessing Hospital.

Harriett Hull, age 94, of Mendon, Illinois, died on Sept. 10 at Cedarhurst in Quincy, Illinois.

Michelle Renea Wren, age 56, of Quincy, died on Sept. 11 in her home.

Ruby G. Shupe, age 95, of Mendon, Illinois, died on Sept. 11 at Blessing Hospital.

Carol F. Wilcox, age 74, of Quincy, formerly of Hannibal, died on Sept. 9 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living.

Barbara H. Sullivan, age 81, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, formerly of Hannibal, died on Sept. 8 at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, new Hampshire.

Births:

No births to report today.

