JWCC truck driver training program hopes to fight the driver shortage

QUINCY (WGEM) - Across the country within the past couple of years, there has been a steady decline in truck drivers.

John Wood Community College Workforce Development Center officials said they are continuing to work to combat this shortage.

They held an open house Monday for prospective students who got a chance to tour and hear about the JWCC truck driving training program.

Officials said the new federal regulations that require a CDL have not really changed the way they train their students.

They said they have seen an increase in high school graduates, ages 18 to 21, enrolling in the program.

Chris Koetters, one of the truck training instructors said, John Wood gives a solid education, equipping students with the tools they’ll need.

“So, you’re gonna get the experience of learning ever aspect,” Koetters said. “You’ll be learning not only about how to drive the truck safely, you’re also gonna learn about how to manage yourself on the road and how to take care of yourself on the road and making sure that you are doing it in the safest way possible.”

You can find more information about the program here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.