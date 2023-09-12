Local health officials promote resources for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

QUINCY (WGEM) - September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Public health officials say 1 in 9 people over the age of 65 are living with the disease.

Adams County Health Department’s public educator Johanna Voss said there are several early warning signs people can look out for such as memory loss that disrupts daily life--like forgetting to turn the stove off--confusion with time and place and mood signs.

Voss said if you suspect someone you know may have Alzheimer’s or dementia, talk with your primary caregiver.

She said there ways to slow the disease’s progression.

“Exercise and brain health, so daily routines, physical activity and exercising the brain,” Voss said. “Whether that’s sitting down doing a puzzle, doing Sudoku. Those are things that are going to help as well. And, also learning a new skill.”

Voss said there are local resources available.

The Illinois Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 hotline you can reach at 800-272-3900.

