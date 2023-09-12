Macomb school officials report death of student

Delbert “Dell” R. Lewis passed away on Wednesday at 96 years old.
Delbert “Dell” R. Lewis passed away on Wednesday at 96 years old.(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Officials at Macomb 185 Schools on Tuesday reported the death of a student who was involved in a vehicle incident on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, officials reported that Landon Cromer had died.

Cromer was critically injured after falling from a moving vehicle in Macomb on Saturday night, according to officials with the Macomb Police Department.

Police said they responded to a traffic accident at 9:58 p.m. that night that involved a teen who fell from a vehicle and hit his head.

Police reported that Cromer suffered serious injuries and was treated for head trauma on the scene. They said he was air-lifted to an area hospital.

Cromer was a freshman football player at Macomb.

RELATED: Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
Investigators said the car failed to yield to the horse-drawn buggy and caused the crash.
Man seriously hurt after car crashes into his buggy
Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees
Two displaced after Monroe Street fire, firefighter suffers minor injury
Two displaced after Monroe Street fire, firefighter suffers minor injury

Latest News

Blessing-Rieman sees more enrollment
Enrollment up at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Investigators said the car failed to yield to the horse-drawn buggy and caused the crash.
Man seriously hurt after car crashes into his buggy
JWCC holds open house for those interested in a truck driving career
JWCC Truck Driver Training Program
JWCC truck driver training program hopes to fight the driver shortage