Macomb school officials report death of student
MACOMB (WGEM) - Officials at Macomb 185 Schools on Tuesday reported the death of a student who was involved in a vehicle incident on Saturday night.
In a Facebook post, officials reported that Landon Cromer had died.
Cromer was critically injured after falling from a moving vehicle in Macomb on Saturday night, according to officials with the Macomb Police Department.
Police said they responded to a traffic accident at 9:58 p.m. that night that involved a teen who fell from a vehicle and hit his head.
Police reported that Cromer suffered serious injuries and was treated for head trauma on the scene. They said he was air-lifted to an area hospital.
Cromer was a freshman football player at Macomb.
RELATED: Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.