Macomb school officials report death of student

MACOMB (WGEM) - Officials at Macomb 185 Schools on Tuesday reported the death of a student who was involved in a vehicle incident on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, officials reported that Landon Cromer had died.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our student that was involved in the accident over the weekend. At this time, we ask that you please embrace his family, his friends, our students and our community. This will be a very difficult time for our staff and students. We have counselors and staff present to help those that are having a difficult time and encourage them to reach out. Thank you to the surrounding communities and schools for your generous outpouring of love and concern. We have felt your presence, and it is greatly appreciated. Peace be with us all.

Cromer was critically injured after falling from a moving vehicle in Macomb on Saturday night, according to officials with the Macomb Police Department.

Police said they responded to a traffic accident at 9:58 p.m. that night that involved a teen who fell from a vehicle and hit his head.

Police reported that Cromer suffered serious injuries and was treated for head trauma on the scene. They said he was air-lifted to an area hospital.

Cromer was a freshman football player at Macomb.

