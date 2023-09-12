Man seriously hurt after car crashes into his buggy

By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A man is seriously hurt after a car ran into his horse-drawn buggy Monday.

Officials said it happened on Highway F, around 5 p.m., in Lewis County, Mo.

They said both the car and buggy were traveling north when the woman driving the car failed to yield, hitting the buggy.

John Burkholder, 57, was ejected from the buggy and suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

No word on how he is doing now.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
KTTC
Quincy Police arrest 26 during narcotics detail
Two displaced after Monroe Street fire, firefighter suffers minor injury
Two displaced after Monroe Street fire, firefighter suffers minor injury
Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees

Latest News

Keyana Cruse named OVC Offensive Player of The Week
Keyana Cruse Named OVC Offensive Player Of The Week
South Shelby vs La Plata Softball Highlights
South Shelby vs La Plata Softball Highlights
Qunicy Ryder Cup Day One Highlights
Quincy Ryder Cup Day One Highlights
High School Volleyball Highlights (Southeastern, Liberty, Unity, Rushville)
High School Volleyball Highlights (Southeastern, Liberty, Unity, Rushville)