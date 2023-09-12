Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart

A man stole an excavator and crashed it into a Walmart at Butler Plaza in Gainesville, Florida. (WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator in Florida caused millions of dollars worth of damage, officials said.

According to the arrest report, Jesse Smith, 47, of Trenton, entered a yellow Komatsu excavator, valued at $350,000, without permission at a worksite. He hotwired the machine and drove it away.

Police said he drove into multiple buildings at Storage Depot of Gainesville and used the boom arm to inflict additional damage on the roof. In total, four buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Smith then is accused of driving the excavator through fences, over a utility pole and into the parking lot of the Walmart at Butler Plaza. He knocked down a loading dock wall and drove into the south side of the building, according to the report.

Police said Smith jumped out of the excavator and entered the store armed with a machete but dropped the blade before being confronted by law enforcement officers.

Impacted businesses told officers the estimated property damage is about $2 million. Smith is charged with grand theft, property damage, resisting an officer and trespassing. There were no reports of related injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Investigators said the car failed to yield to the horse-drawn buggy and caused the crash.
Man seriously hurt after car crashes into his buggy
Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
Multiple agencies respond to individual who jumped off Bayview Bridge
Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees
Two displaced after Monroe Street fire, firefighter suffers minor injury
Two displaced after Monroe Street fire, firefighter suffers minor injury

Latest News

Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
AARP: Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
Five former officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols are now also facing federal civil...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges
Texas officials said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe while working at an apartment complex.
GRAPHIC: Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say
AARP: Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
10,000 people are missing and thousands are feared dead as eastern Libya is devastated by floods