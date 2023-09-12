This why people love fall

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We had some dense fog across parts of the region Tuesday morning. So much so the National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory. It is possible we may see another round of patchy dense fog again Wednesday morning. That patchy dense fog will burn off by 9 AM. After the fog burns off we will be left with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures again will be on the pleasant side topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Southern California type temps
Southern California type temps(Brian inman)

On Thursday and Friday, we have two more fabulous days set up for the region with high temperatures that top out near 80 degrees with low relative humidity. On Saturday there is potential for a few isolated showers. This does not look like a washout by any means, and these showers are not showing up in every forecast model. However, what is showing up is a weak wave in the atmosphere which definitely has enough energy to bring in some cloud cover. So Saturday may end up being partly sunny instead of mostly sunny. But we will still keep an eye on the shower potential. On Sunday mostly sunny skies and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Now next week we show a slight warming trend with high temperatures that will be right around 80 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.

