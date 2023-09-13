Adams County expects to receive mold remediation plan this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Board heard an update Tuesday night on plans to address mold inside the Adams County courthouse.

Adams County is still waiting for a remediation plan from a St. Louis-based industrial hygienist.

However, steps have already been taken to address courthouse mold, according to board chair Kent Snider.

He said air scrubbers have been installed throughout the courthouse during the last 30 days.

The board voted to buy those scrubbers from Peters Heating and Air last month to address indoor air quality.

Adams County hired Jurgiel and Associates for a second opinion on mold testing.

That company presented its findings to the board last month.

The board was expecting to receive a remediation plan from Jurgiel on Tuesday.

“We still are hoping to have it, yet this week, so we can start with other cleaning of areas,” Snider said. “We’re working as fast we we can. We really don’t want to touch a lot of stuff until we get our remediation plan, because that tells us what to do first and how to actually do it safely. It seems like we’re working slowly, but we’re waiting for instruction.”

The board also unanimously ratified a contract with county ambulance workers.

The agreement raises the starting salary from $15 an hour to $19 an hour.

Snider said that increase was needed, because Adams County’s ambulance wages were far below surrounding counties.

As a result, Adams County was losing first responders to other counties.

The new 3-year contract starts Dec. 1.

The board also agreed to create a Veterans Assistance Commission for Adams County.

It will help veterans access benefits and entitlements from various resources.

