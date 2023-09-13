Arraignment set for Adams County man charged in Camp Point shooting

QUINCY (WGEM) - It will be another week before the Adams County man charged with fatally shooting a 22-year-old in Camp Point, Illinois, will plead guilty or not guilty.

18-year-old Wyond Bynum Jr. made his third court appearance Wednesday since his arrest on Aug. 14.

Public defender Chris Pratt said he was ready to proceed with arraignment, but Judge Robert Adrian said the state hadn’t filed their arraignment sheet.

Adrian pushed back the arraignment to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 in courtroom 1B.

Bynum is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and faces between 20 and 60 years in prison per count.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Jefferson Street in Camp Point just after midnight on Aug. 14 for a shots fired call. In the time it took deputies to respond, the victim, Jaycob Rowland, was transported to the Adams County EMS facility by two friends.

Both were taken into custody and later released.

Rowland was pronounced dead at Blessing Hospital later that morning. Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens said investigators found multiple spent shell casings along with the murder weapon, which he said indicate the victim was shot several times.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.