Hospital report: Sept. 13, 2023

Deaths:

Joseph “Joe” D. McMullen, age 82, of Hannibal, formerly of Kansas City, died on Sept. 10 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Cindy Lou Ellen Hogan, age 64, of Clayton, Illinois, died on Sept. 9 in her home.

Gilmer J. Johnston, age 92, of Maywood, Missouri, died on Sept. 12 in the Lewis County Nursing Home in Canton.

Sharon K. Lippincott Franklin Dye, age 73, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 10 at Beloved Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Hazel I. Mcdermott, age 84, of Monticello, Missouri, died on Sept. 10 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.