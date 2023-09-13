InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macomb school officials report death of student
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Investigators said the car failed to yield to the horse-drawn buggy and caused the crash.
Man seriously hurt after car crashes into his buggy
This comes after a two hour special meeting last week with the city’s insurance consultant,...
Quincy City Council tables health care measure indefinitely
Blessing-Rieman sees more enrollment
Enrollment up at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Latest News

Tri-State Development Summit Returns
Summit organizers hope to address housing, childcare, workforce development, and other economic needs
Kelly Broniec, 52, will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George W. Draper III.
Gov. Parson names Broniec for Missouri Supreme Court Judge
Organized by the group We in Quincy, IL Back the Blue, it’s a day dedicated to honoring local...
Red, White & Back the Blue to return to Washington Park
The Quincy Park District held a free intro to pickleball event at Berrian park.
Park District offers free pickleball lessons
Steps in the courthouse's basement illustrate an uphill climb to address building mold.
Adams County expects to receive mold remediation plan this week