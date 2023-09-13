License plate readers detect four stolen vehicles and one hit and run case

It’s been nearly three months since license plate reader cameras came to Quincy.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Officials at the Quincy Police Department said while it's been a learning process with this new technology, the system has already big step up in lowering crime.

“As time goes on, [the cameras] will probably be second nature,” said QPD deputy chief Mike Tyler.

Tyler said so far the LPRs have helped recover four lost or stolen vehicles that they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise do with the technology in place.

Additionally, Tyler said they also had a successful arrest on a hit and run case.

“We have a few other cases right now in the mix where they’re not fully done,” Tyler said. “So we didn’t put them in as a success, but there’s at least two more where they’re helping us with stolen vehicle type stuff.”

Tyler said while they haven’t needed it yet, the LPRs can help find missing people. He said Pittsfield and Springfield also use LPRs and can share information with each other to help with abductions and thefts.

Tyler said right now, there are 10 cameras up and running in Quincy. The plan is to eventually have 20.

