Park District offers free pickleball lessons

Community members gathered at Berrian Park for a free pickleball lesson.
Community members gathered at Berrian Park for a free pickleball lesson.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - From novice to experienced picklers, the game of pickleball is a big one here in Quincy and even across the country. Tuesday evening, people unfamiliar with the sport got a chance to learn the ropes.

The Quincy Park District held a free intro to pickleball event at Berrian Park.

Participants learned the basics of the game and got a chance to practice them on the court.

Volunteer instructor, Mark Schuering said they have seen an increase in younger generations interested in the game, but he said pickleball is for everyone.

“This is unlike tennis where you have to master a serve to be able to play, ping-pong, other sports, badminton. After a few minutes of some basic instruction, learning the basic shots, you can be out there playing games,” Schuering said. “It’s just a lot of fun, it has captured everybody’s attention.”

If you were unable to make Tuesday night’s learning opportunity, the park district will hold another similar event on Sept. 19 at Madison Park.

