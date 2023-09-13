Rain could dampen weekend plans

A cold front will be approaching the region on Saturday. Will we see rain?
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We will continue to see high pressure, dominating the forecast through Friday. Once we get through Friday, there is an approaching cold front that will throw some cloud cover across the region on Saturday. The question is will there be enough moisture in enough energy to get any scattered showers going on Saturday afternoon through Saturday night? Right now I would say there will be some isolated showers in the area Saturday afternoon with a partly sunny sky. The cold front then slides through the region and then we see some sunshine back in the forecast for Sunday but daytime high temperatures will top out in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday. Before we get to the weekend sunshine and more sunshine with daytime high temperatures topping out right around 80.

