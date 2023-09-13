Red, White & Back the Blue to return to Washington Park

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Red, White and Back the Blue will be returning for the sixth year.

Organized by the group We in Quincy, IL Back the Blue, it’s a day dedicated to honoring local police, fire, EMS and 911 dispatch crews.

You can see a police dog work in person, view emergency service equipment and even get a face painting done.

We in Quincy, IL Back the Blue’s Founder, Cindy Haxel said the event is open to the public and free to attend, as organizers want you to get to know your local first responders.

“It’s so important that the people in the community know their police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, you just never know when you’re gonna need them in a very special situation and this just builds that relationship that makes everybody feel comfortable,” Haxel said. “I really love gearing it toward children because you never know how the child’s perception is and so we want it to be a really good one.”

Quincy Police Department’s K-9 presentation begins at 3 p.m.

There will be a meet and greet with Miss Quincy, Miss Southern Illinois and Miss Heartland at 3:30 p.m.

Hy-Vee Grill will be available to purchase from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

TCBY will also be onsite and available to purchase throughout the event.

By showing their ID, members of Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department, Tri-Township Fire Department, Adams County EMS, Adams County 911 Dispatch, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police will receive free meals for themselves and their immediate family.

The festivities begin this Saturday at 2 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

A live performance from the band Pepper Spray will begin at 7 p.m.

