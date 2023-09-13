Seasonable September Stretch of Weather Continues

The Tri-States is in for another spectacular day of weather. As high pressure settles in over the Midwest, conditions will remain mostly sunny with daytime high temperatures in the upper 70′s to near 80. This is right where we should be for mid-September standards. Overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday night will fall into the upper 40′s to low 50′s. Friday night will see clouds begin to build ahead of weak cold front that will arrive on the day Saturday.

Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, especially to start the day, with a couple isolated showers not out of the question as the front moves through. Although the sun will likely peak out later in the day, abundant cloud cover will hold high temperatures down in the low to mid 70′s. Sunshine will return on Sunday and will continue through the first half of next week, with a general warming trend expected.

