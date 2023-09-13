Seasonable September Stretch of Weather Continues

High temperatures will peak in the upper 70's on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.
High temperatures will peak in the upper 70's on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Tri-States is in for another spectacular day of weather. As high pressure settles in over the Midwest, conditions will remain mostly sunny with daytime high temperatures in the upper 70′s to near 80. This is right where we should be for mid-September standards. Overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday night will fall into the upper 40′s to low 50′s. Friday night will see clouds begin to build ahead of weak cold front that will arrive on the day Saturday.

Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, especially to start the day, with a couple isolated showers not out of the question as the front moves through. Although the sun will likely peak out later in the day, abundant cloud cover will hold high temperatures down in the low to mid 70′s. Sunshine will return on Sunday and will continue through the first half of next week, with a general warming trend expected.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macomb school officials report death of student
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Investigators said the car failed to yield to the horse-drawn buggy and caused the crash.
Man seriously hurt after car crashes into his buggy
This comes after a two hour special meeting last week with the city’s insurance consultant,...
Quincy City Council tables health care measure indefinitely
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

Latest News

First Alert Weather Tues Evening
Southern California type temps
This why people love fall
First Alert Weather Tues Morning/Afternoon
Sunshine today and very pleasant. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer. High pressure will be...
Gorgeous the rest of the day