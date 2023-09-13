ShredFest returns to Hannibal

ShredFest is returning to Hannibal this Saturday. It's an event that has been running for 10 years.
By Kyle Eck
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Skateboarders, bicyclists and skaters will get to show off their talents at ShredFest this Saturday.

It’s the 10th year where people can compete to win prizes including trophies and ribbons.

While kids are encouraged to participate, adults shouldn’t feel left out.

According to Mary Lynne Richards, a Hannibal Parks and Recreation official, everyone can show off their talents.

“Remembering what it was like to skateboard, so they’re coming back to the sport, and we’re going to see a lot of adults here on Saturday, so that’s kind of fun,” Richards said.

Turnout has been good over the past few years, but this year is shaping up to be the biggest yet for the ShredFest.

Ryan Rayl, a skateboarder, expressed excitement in how this year’s ShredFest will turn out.

“I’m having a lot of people come out now, getting people from Columbia, St. Louis, and Quincy just to come out and compete,” Rayl said. “Skateboarding, it’s going to be fun. We’re going to have a lot more people this year”.

If you like extreme sports, but prefer not to participate, you are free to sit along bleachers nearby and spectate.

ShredFest will begins at 10 a.m., at Hannibal Ramp Park and admission is free.

The competition will begin at 1 p.m.

The first 25 kids who attend will be given a helmet.

