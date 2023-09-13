Tri-State Development Summit looks to address needs

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Culver-Stockton College official said housing, childcare, teacher shortages, and other major issues continue to affect the tri-states. The Tri-State Development Summit looks to bring members of the community to discuss and address those issues to find potential solutions.

The Executive Director for the Tri-State Summit Leslie Sieck said the event on Wednesday will feature workshops and networking events. Information sessions on housing, childcare, workforce development, and other economic issues will be held on Thursday. She said the summit will also address opportunities for community involvement.

“When we network together we share best practices and we have these discussions from the community level we begin to see some traction being built around these important issues,” Sieck said.

Sieck said they want to make the community aware of federal grants available to help with any infrastructure projects to invest in the community.

Childcare remains a major concern for people according to the Canton R-V School District Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer. He said parents worry about the cost of childcare.

He said another problem is that aside from their facility and a few other local providers there aren’t many childcare services in the area.

“Finding the providers is one of the big things and I think that’s something that helping people that maybe at home and have the opportunity to maybe become a childcare provider I think being able to help them find those resources to get the training and things that they need to do that would be very beneficial,” Uhlmeyer said.

He said for his school they plan to add a new pre-school and childcare facility closer to campus. He said they lease out a facility for pre-school and want to have a building closer to the school district which will house both daycare and preschool together. They have the project out for bid now and they hope to start construction at the beginning of 2024.

He said education leads to a skilled workforce. Important development happens in infants and toddlers minds and childcare helps them grow.

The summit starts at 1pm on Wednesday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. Registration is required and it must be done before 1pm.

