Clear and Quiet Weather Continues until Saturday

A large ridge of high pressure remains settled across the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. This will keep skies mostly sunny both days, with high temperatures again reaching near 80 degrees. Lows overnight Thursday night will again dip back down into the low 50′s for most. Cloud cover will increase Friday night, which will keep overnight temperatures closer to 60 degrees.

A weak cold front will swing through the region on Saturday. The main impacts from this front will be increased cloud cover and the chance for a couple showers. Most areas will stay dry through the day Saturday, but a few lucky areas could get a quick tenth of an inch of rain from passing showers. Temperatures will be held down in the 60′s and 70′s much of the day due to the cloud cover, but high should briefly jump up into the mid 70′s. Skies clear back out on Sunday, with temperatures looking to rise into the low to mid 80′s by early next week.

