Hancock County Dollar General employees charged with felony theft

Kacie Dehaven (left) | Jonathan McSperritt (right)
Kacie Dehaven (left) | Jonathan McSperritt (right)(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LA HARPE, Ill. (WGEM) - Two Dollar General employees in La Harpe have been charged with class three felony theft, according to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy.

Duffy reported Thursday that 31-year-old Jonathan R. McSperritt and 28-year-old Kacie L. Dehaven, both of La Harpe, had been arrested and charged with theft.

Duffy stated that on Tuesday, Dollar General regional management contacted the sheriff’s office to report a theft of a felony amount.

Duffy stated an investigation was started, and the two were arrested shortly later.

