Hospital report: Sept. 14, 2023

Deaths:

Kathryn “Kathy” Foster, age 42, of Quincy, died on Sept. 11 at Blessing Hospital.

Kevin Eugene Maple, age 64, of Payson, died on Sept. 12 at Blessing Hospital.

Jim “Tree” Beilsmith, age 60, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 13 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Ilene Vahle, age 97, of Quincy, died on Sept. 13 at Good Samaritan Home.

Robert William Bubden, age 91, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 13 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Debra Kay Fields, age 66, of Canton, Missouri, formerly of Hurdland, died on Sept. 13 in the Lewis County Nursing Home.

Births:

Abricion Ivey and Megan Larenson of Bowling Green, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Nolan and Karli Kurfman of Baylis, Illinois welcomed a boy.

