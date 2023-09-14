Pride in The Park returns to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Gem City will be feeling the love this weekend.

From noon through 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, the third Pride in the Park will be held at the Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.

For early birds attending, Pride yoga will take place at 11 a.m. at the park.

The event will feature a picnic with local food trucks, drag shows and art vendors.

Pride is something that people across the Tri-States look forward to and Douglas Peterson, Tri-State Diversity Coalition President, expressed there is a lot of deep sentiment surrounding it.

“What Pride means to me is just being around, right?” Peterson said. “Showing that I’m a person and that all of my friends and everybody else who’s around in the community are people too, and we like to do the same things that everyone else does.”

While Pride in the Park celebrates LGBTQ individuals and their resilience, Peterson said that it also works to bring the community together.

“Anyone can attend. Pride in the Park is for everyone and Pride is for anyone,” Peterson said. “We really want as many people to come out and enjoy as possible. It’s free, there’s no cost to get in. So just come down, wander around - experience people being people.”

Pride in the Park officials are already preparing for next September’s event.

If you’d like to volunteer for this year’s event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.