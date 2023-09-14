QCT welcomes new educator

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Community Theatre held a meet and greet for its new Education Manager and Director, who is eager to help educate and entertain the Quincy Area.

Quincy Community Theatre is no stranger to welcoming new faces that come in through their doors, and their newest hire Deborah Currier is no exception.

Currier is the new Director of Student Theatre and Education Manager for Quincy Community Theatre. Currier has been involved with theatre and teaching for almost all of her life. She has acted as an Associate Professor and Theatre Education Outreach Director at Western Washington University. She also was the owner of Infinite Jest, where she helped schools execute arts outreach programs for students.

Currier said she is beyond excited to join the Quincy community.

“This is my life’s work, and I waited a long time to give myself the opportunity to work in a place like this,” Currier said. “I am super excited to be allowed to come here, to this place of one hundred year history and contribute to this amazing legacy.”

