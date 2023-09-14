QCT welcomes new educator

The Quincy Community theatre held a meet and great for its new Education Manager and Director...
The Quincy Community theatre held a meet and great for its new Education Manager and Director who is eager to help educate and entertain the Quincy Area.(WGEM Staff)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Community Theatre held a meet and greet for its new Education Manager and Director, who is eager to help educate and entertain the Quincy Area.

Quincy Community Theatre is no stranger to welcoming new faces that come in through their doors, and their newest hire Deborah Currier is no exception.

Currier is the new Director of Student Theatre and Education Manager for Quincy Community Theatre. Currier has been involved with theatre and teaching for almost all of her life. She has acted as an Associate Professor and Theatre Education Outreach Director at Western Washington University. She also was the owner of Infinite Jest, where she helped schools execute arts outreach programs for students.

Currier said she is beyond excited to join the Quincy community.

“This is my life’s work, and I waited a long time to give myself the opportunity to work in a place like this,” Currier said. “I am super excited to be allowed to come here, to this place of one hundred year history and contribute to this amazing legacy.”

If you’re interested in seeing shows at the Quincy Community Theatre, click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macomb school officials report death of student
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Investigators said the car failed to yield to the horse-drawn buggy and caused the crash.
Man seriously hurt after car crashes into his buggy
This comes after a two hour special meeting last week with the city’s insurance consultant,...
Quincy City Council tables health care measure indefinitely
Blessing-Rieman sees more enrollment
Enrollment up at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Latest News

Pride in the Park returns to Clat Adams Bicentennial Park in Quincy for the third year this...
Pride in The Park returns to Quincy
Pride in the Park returns for the third time starting at noon through 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17,...
Pride in The Park returns to Quincy
Skaters, bicyclists, and skateboarders rejoice! The 10th annual ShredFest competition is...
ShredFest returns to Hannibal
ShredFest is returning to Hannibal this Saturday. It's an event that has been running for 10...
ShredFest returns to Hannibal