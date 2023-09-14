Rain may impact your weekend plans

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sometimes when we talk about being stuck in a weather pattern, it is not a good thing. But in this instance, the high-pressure stuck over the Tri-States has been a very pleasant situation to be stuck in. High temperatures have been in the upper 70s to near 80° with mostly sunny skies. We will continue this trend through Friday. No on Friday. We may have a little bit of patchy fog and some low-lying areas. That fog will burn off by 8 a.m. A cold front is approaching from the west and will spread clouds over the region late Friday.

It will not rain everywhere but there will be isolated to scattered showers in the area (Brian inman)

The cold front then reaches the area on Saturday and should bring with it a few isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. That rain looks like it would come in the afternoon hours. the cold front along with the rain showers exits the area Saturday night. So, with Saturday’s exiting showers, we will have a mostly sunny sky on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

