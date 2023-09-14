Winning numbers drawn for $550 million Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A drawing was held Wednesday for the $550 million Powerball jackpot, the third-largest of the year.

The winning numbers are 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and 18.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $550 million, with a cash value of $266 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macomb school officials report death of student
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Teen critically injured after falling from vehicle in Macomb
Investigators said the car failed to yield to the horse-drawn buggy and caused the crash.
Man seriously hurt after car crashes into his buggy
This comes after a two hour special meeting last week with the city’s insurance consultant,...
Quincy City Council tables health care measure indefinitely
Blessing-Rieman sees more enrollment
Enrollment up at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Latest News

McDonough County Health Department officials reported Wednesday a batch of mosquitoes in the...
Mosquitoes in McDonough County test positive for West Nile Virus
The Quincy Community theatre held a meet and great for its new Education Manager and Director...
QCT welcomes new educator
Quincy Ryder Cup Day Two Highlights
Quincy Ryder Cup Day Two Highlights
QND vs Payson Volleyball Highlights
QND vs Payson Volleyball Highlights