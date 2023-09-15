67th Great River Honor Flight returns home

During the Thursday’s trip, they visited various sites like the Vietnam Wall, Korea Memorial and Lincoln Memorial.
By Jayla Louis
Updated: 13 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - 33 veterans made their way back to the Tri-States from our nation’s capitol Thursday night.

The veterans and their guardians returned to Hannibal-LaGrange University from the 67th Great River Honor Flight to Washington D.C. around 10 p.m.

This trip included four veterans who served over 68 years ago in Koreas, two brothers who served in Vietnam and one veteran with over 35 years of service in the military.

Since the first honor flight mission in 2010, organizers said they’ve taken 2,162 veterans to see the memorials in Washington for free.

