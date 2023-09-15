American Red Cross to host disaster volunteer training

American Red Cross to host disaster volunteer training
American Red Cross to host disaster volunteer training
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The American Red Cross will host a disaster response boot camp training on Sept. 16 in Quincy for individuals interested in helping those impacted by natural disasters.

The American Red Cross disaster volunteers are trained to respond to local or national disasters such as fires, floods or tornados.

Training is free and lunch will be provided during the session. The session will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Red Cross location in Quincy.

Sign-up is required before attending this event. You can sign-up on their website.

