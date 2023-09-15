Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 15, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jimmy Manker

Bill Dowell

Tabby Hymes

Sarah Kramer

Kyla Ramsey

Nancy Derenzy

Kelly Moore

Cheyanne Rankin

Joseph Dyer

Shayna Queen

Junior Nichols

Matt Garner

Gavin Waller

Tracy Keck

Daytona Dooley

Ed Holzwarth

Connie Powell

Beverly Serven

Sandy Tracy

Charlene Wiley

Kim Rich

Jeff Veach

Judy Novinger

Eugene Leighty

Victoria Spindler

Terry Christy

Natalie Wiemelt

Andy George

Alex George

Nancy Morley

Jim & Elaine Genenbacher

Austin & Shelli Akers

Dan & Susie McDonald

Pete & Claire Stansberry

Shayna & Greg Queen

Rob & Cindy Reichert

Bob & Darlene Edlin

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.