Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 16, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Karen Mummey
Jacob Schmidt
Ryker Dean Jackson
Eric Sheihing
Cole Ramsey
Linda Parks
Sarah Curtis
Bryce Allison
Kodie McCall
Parker Mason
Bob Hocker
Jean Mireault
Marilyn Moon
Sharon Smith
Amy Stark
Charles Baily
Eric Graham
Marilyn Loos
Diane Logsdon
Donald Holcomb
Brenda Bemis
Pam DeJaynes
Duane & Linda Smith
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.