Campaign kicks off to make QPS dreams come true

QUINCY (WGEM) - Dreaming big to help make smaller dreams come true.

That’s the spirit behind a major educational fundraiser which kicked off Thursday night in Quincy.

The Quincy Public Schools Foundation announced this year’s Dream Big Campaign.

It raises money to help the district pay for expenses not covered by tax dollars.

This year’s campaign will recognize a familiar face who’s been instrumental in helping everyone in the community dream big.

QPS alumni Tim and Wendy Koontz said they didn’t think twice when asked to serve as honorary chairs of QPS’ Dream Big Campaign.

“We value education in Quincy,” Tim Koontz said. “We’ve been impacted, our kids have been impacted, our families have been impacted. I can’t think of a better way to invest in a community than invest in the education of our children and the future generations of people who live in Quincy. It’s what’s going to attract people to want to live here.”

The foundation hopes to raise $250,000 through this year’s campaign.

It distributed more than $330,000 last year to Quincy Public Schools.

That money was used to pay for educational resources including technology, curriculum, training and other program needs.

This year’s Dream Big Award honoree goes to Quincy High alumna and public-school bus driver Ann Boland, who wants to make sure she shares the spotlight.

“When they asked me, I declined,” Boland said. “I said I’m not worthy of the award and that there were many other people in the community who were worthy and much more deserving than myself. But I believe in our children, and I think that we have to invest in them for their future as well as our own future. It’s not one individual that makes anything successful. It’s a team effort. We’re working for our community as a whole.”

The 2023 Dream Big Campaign runs through January 31, 2024.

Tickets to the Night to Dream Big Gala also went on sale during the campaign kickoff.

It’s scheduled November 3 at the Ambiance in Quincy.

Tickets to Night to Dream Big Gala can currently be purchased for early bird prices: $70 for an individual ticket and $500 for a table of 8 seats.

Early bird pricing ends Oct. 13, 2023.

After that, ticket prices increase to $80 for an individual ticket and $550 for a table of 8 seats.

Tickets may be purchased at www.qpsfoundation.org/ntdb.

Gifts to the Dream Big Campaign should be made to QPS Foundation through the foundation office at Quincy Senior High School, postal mail or the foundation’s web site at www.qpsfoundation.org.

Mobile device users may easily donate electronically by texting “QPSF” to number 44-321.

Those interested in endowment giving may contact the foundation office at 217-228-7112 to request more information.

