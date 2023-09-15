Celebration of Women in Business luncheon held in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Local women gathered on Friday to inspire and be inspired.

More than 100 women met for the Celebration of Women in Business luncheon.

Organizers said guest speakers gave important messages for local business women to hear, but more importantly they said it was a chance female business owners to network and inspire one another.

The Hannibal Chamber of Commerce, Moberly Area Community College, Hannibal’s Economic Development Council and more partnered to make the event happen.

October is Women in Business month.

Rialto Banque Hall owner Kara Viorel said the event allows women to celebrate that early while providing a space for women to share their entrepreneurial experiences.

“I think that women are the movers and the shakers and so, you know, we do wear multiple hats so we’re used to doing that, not to say that men aren’t, but I think it’s also important for us to, and something I’m going to share, is that just learning to work with all and how I’ve used working with everyone, women and men, in the industry and how that’s helped me grow,” Viorel said.

Moberly Area Community College (MACC) Director Wendy Johnson said the event fell on a earlier date than usual this year.

“The month of October is the Women in Business month and we sat down as a planning committee because all of us serve on other committees such as Project Community Connect, Hannibal Job Fair,” Johnson said. “All of these things coming up in October so we decided we don’t want to not hold it this year just simply because the month of October has so many activities going on so we decided to move it up and hold it in September.”

Johnson said each speaker that presented on Friday provided contact information to each attendant so women could continue celebrating the business achievements even after the luncheon.

