Convicted sex offender arrested for theft and failure to register as a sex offender

QUINCY (WGEM) - A convicted sex offender was arrested on Wednesday after a Quincy business filed a report of fraud, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police said they arrested Bryan L. Shuck, 42, of Quincy for theft after he showed up at the police department to complete his sex offender registration.

According to police, in August, a Quincy business had filed a report of fraud against Shuck for an amount over $10,000.

Police said after Shuck was arrested, they executed a search warrant for his vehicle and home, located at 1609 Cedar Street.

During the investigation, police found financial documents and an incomplete vehicle title, along with ammunition.

Police said they discovered that Shuck has failed to register certain things on his sex offender registration that is required by law.

According to police, Shuck became a convicted felon in 2004 after he was convicted in Missouri for deviate sexual assault. In 2008, Shuck was convicted in Missouri for passing a bad check over $500 and in 2014 he was federally convicted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Police said Shuck appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with theft over $10,000, possession of an open vehicle title, possession of ammunition by a felon, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Shuck’s bond was set at $60,000. He was later released on a $6000 cash bond.

