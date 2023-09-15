Dame Hurdle and Company gets rebranded

QUINCY (WGEM) - A local gem city jewelry store is getting rebranded.

Dame Hurdle and Company at the corner of Sixth and Maine Street in Quincy is changing its name.

The jewelry store will from now on be known as Udry Jewelry.

It’s a family name and the store owners run another Udry jewelry shop.

They said it’s time that Quincy learns about the Udry’s.

Udry Jewlery’s President, Vincent Udry, said they have years of experience backing them up.

“It’s not just clients, it’s grandparents, the parents, the grandchildren, the great grandchildren, I mean generations,” Udry said. “I’ve been in the business going on 50 years, so I’ve seen a lot of repeat customers.”

The jewelry store has been around for 78 years and, according to Udry, is looking to cater to customers of all ages.

“A lot of people think, especially younger, go, ‘Oh, that’s old people there.’,” Udry said. “We’re very hip, we have very modern jewelry.”

Udry and his wife aim to continue to showcase high quality jewelry for the people of Quincy and the tri-states.

