Fall-Con 2023 comes to Quincy Town Center

It appeals to board game, horror film and science fiction enthusiasts.
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Fall-Con is returning to the Quincy Town Center for the fifth year. It’s a local version of Comic-Con.

Friday through Sunday you can play games, shop with vendors and maybe spot a celebrity or two.

Organizer Mike Stanbridge said if you’re debating going to a larger comic-con in a larger city, this is a good starter event for you to try.

“It’s something we can’t normally get locally and our event is free, it’s absolutely 100% free to walk in the doors. Everywhere else in the world you’re gonna go to a comic con and you’re gonna be charged to get in,” Stanbridge said. “So all the kids can come out and check it out and see if it’s something that they want to enjoy moving forward going to a bigger con.”

Fall-Con 2023 continues at the Quincy Town Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Actor Jon Abrahams from ‘Scary Movie’ and ‘House of Wax’ will host a movie screening of ‘House of Wax’ at State Street Theater Saturday night.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with tickets being $15 at the door.

