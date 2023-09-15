Hannibal Cancer Center to see first patients

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Blessing Health Hannibal Cancer Center will begin treating its first patients on Monday.

It’s located inside the south entrance of the Blessing Health Hannibal Campus.

The design of the treatment and provider office area focuses on patient privacy and comfort in a climate-controlled environment.

The move is crucial for patients’ comfort and according to Surgical Services Administrative Director Lori Wilkey, it’s also important for their peace of mind.

“It’s close to where the patients already have their primary care physicians, the services of radiology and lab - all the different things that we know that the patients need, will just be very nice for our patients,” Wilkey said.

Patients can also choose from a selection of free wigs and head pieces as they go through treatment.

While the doctors, surgeons, and physicians take care of their patients, Wilkey emphasized that they also care about them.

“We develop a relationship with them, we listen to them. We’re here for them, we cry with them, we laugh with them,” Wilkey said. “It’s really listening to what their needs are, and that’s what was really important for us too, when we built and renovated this new space.”

A healing garden is currently being constructed near the south entrance of the campus for patients to enjoy.

An open house for the center will be held at a later date, along with the opening of a new retail pharmacy on the campus.

