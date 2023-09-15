InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5

Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis: girls are particularly vulnerable. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis. Experts tell us why teen girls are particularly vulnerable and – ready to talk about mental health but your child isn’t? We share advice from psychologists on how to tackle that tough conversation. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country. We reveal the secretive process that keeps dangerous, defective items on store shelves.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Palmyra firefighters extinguish bales of straw at Autumn Harvest Farms’ pumpkin patch in West...
Straw maze catches fire at Autumn Harvest Farms in West Quincy
Kacie Dehaven (left) | Jonathan McSperritt (right)
Hancock County Dollar General employees charged with felony theft
License plate reader camera
License plate readers detect four stolen vehicles and one hit and run case
A Gem City jewelry store is changing its name from Dame Hurdle and Company to Udry Jewelry.
Dame Hurdle and Company gets rebranded
Pilot, pilot instructor and Stinson Summit coordinator Randy Phillips owns this 1946 Stinson...
Historic aircraft to descend on Quincy Regional Airport this weekend