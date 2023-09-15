JWCC host annual livestock judging invitational

JWCC Livestock
JWCC Livestock(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAYLIS, Ill. (WGEM) - High school students from more than 30 local schools got a hands-on opportunity to learn more about livestock.

The John Wood Community College Ag Alumni Association’s 20th annual livestock judging invitational brought students to Baylis, Illinois, to hone their skills evaluating cattle, swine, sheep, and goats.

Contestants are judged as individuals and as teams on their ability to evaluate animals based on criteria considered ideal for each species.

“Then they will be asked 10 questions on one set of each species of livestock, as well,” said JWCC Ag Instructor and Livestock Judging Coach Justin Lewis. “So kind of a little bit of memorization obviously teaches these individuals quantitative reasoning as well as, just again, you know, decision-making and being able to have quick thinking, as well.”

ADM Alliance Nutrition and Moorman’s Showtec sponsor the annual competition.

