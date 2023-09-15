Macomb man arrested for allegedly restraining and sexually assaulting girlfriend

MACOMB (WGEM) - A Macomb man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend and restrained her within her home, according to officials with the Macomb Police Department.

Police said they responded to the area of N. Prairie Avenue at 12:34 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a domestic situation.

Police said after talking with the victim, they discovered she had suffered several domestic batteries over a period of days.

According to police, it was alleged that the victim had been restrained within her home and battered by her boyfriend, which caused several injuries.

Police said they believe this happened while five children were at the home.

Police said they identified the suspect as David B. Bennet, 28, of Macomb.

Bennet was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and endangering the life of a child.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.