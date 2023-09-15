NBC’s Today spotlights Quincy Blue Devils

QUINCY (WGEM) - NBC’s Today showcased Quincy Senior High Blue Devils Friday morning during its Friday Morning Lights series.

The series, which runs every Friday during the fall spotlights local high schools across the country.

From their studio in New York, Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb introduced the Quincy Blue Devils live from Flynn Stadium in Quincy.

WGEM Sports Director Brendan Reidy then interviewed Blue Devil’s Head Football Coach Rick Little about the upcoming season.

The segment ended with a performance from the Quincy Blue Devil marching band.

Friday morning marked the first Friday Morning Light segment of the season for Today. You can apply for your school to be featured on the Today website.

We’re kicking off our “Friday Morning Lights” series with Quincy High School in Illinois! @WGEM’s @BreidyTV joins us live 🏈 pic.twitter.com/048HesuK56 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 15, 2023

