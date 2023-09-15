NBC’s Today spotlights Quincy Blue Devils

By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - NBC’s Today showcased Quincy Senior High Blue Devils Friday morning during its Friday Morning Lights series.

The series, which runs every Friday during the fall spotlights local high schools across the country.

From their studio in New York, Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb introduced the Quincy Blue Devils live from Flynn Stadium in Quincy.

WGEM Sports Director Brendan Reidy then interviewed Blue Devil’s Head Football Coach Rick Little about the upcoming season.

The segment ended with a performance from the Quincy Blue Devil marching band.

Friday morning marked the first Friday Morning Light segment of the season for Today. You can apply for your school to be featured on the Today website.

