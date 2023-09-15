QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we’ve had a very quiet forecast and very pleasant weather over the past week. We are about to see a little bit of action on the radar. We have a cold front that is approaching the Tri-State area on Saturday. That cold front will bring with it the potential for some isolated showers in the morning. But also a round of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon through evening hours.

A cold front may spark some thunderstorms Saturday late afternoon through the evening (Brian Inman)

While it is possible, that a few of these thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side, it does not seem that likely. We will be watching the radar closely on Saturday afternoon. It’s the timing of the cold front combined with the maximum heating of the day that gives us that potential for some strong thunderstorms. Again it is not a slam dunk that these thunderstorms will even occur. If you have plans for Saturday, you will want to keep your WGEM weather app handy. You can look at the radar to see if there are any storms approaching. We will also be updating the hourly forecast throughout the weekend. Call front slides through the area by Saturday night and that will in the potential for any showers in the area. Sunday looks just about perfect with daytime high temperatures in the mid-70s. If you thought Summer was over, we may have a special surprise for you on Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures on those days look like they will be in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.