Deaths:

Catherine Elizabeth (Katie) Sykes, age 99, of Nacogdoches, Texas, formerly of Canton, Mo., died on September 15 in Nacogdoches.

Dr. Robert William Buben, age 91, of Hannibal, died on September 13 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Beran Corley and Aryah Epps, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Kin and Deana Barnard, of Fowler, Ill. welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.