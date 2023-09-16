‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk

A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state on Monday. (Source: KFYR)
By J.R. Havens and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINTO, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A hunter in North Dakota says he harvested a large elk earlier this week.

KFYR reports that Thomas Sitzer used a Hoyt RX-7 bow to take the elk on Monday in the northeast part of the state.

Sitzer said the elk only moved about 50 yards after he shot it in a terrain mixed with some coulee systems.

He plans on submitting the elk to be scored by the Boone and Crockett Club, which measures size and symmetry.

The age is not official, but Sitzer estimated the animal to be a little more than 6 years old.

“Every time I see an elk, I am in awe of how big they are. I don’t know if these were my first thoughts in my mind, but they’ve certainly been my thoughts the past few days,” Sitzer said. “I am extremely lucky to have drawn the tag and a lot of people had a part in this.”

The animal’s height and weight remain unknown until after the drying period.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday morning, NBC’s Today showcased Quincy Senior High School Blue Devils during their Friday...
NBC’s Today spotlights Quincy Blue Devils
David Bennett
Macomb man arrested for allegedly restraining and sexually assaulting girlfriend
Bryan Shuck
Convicted sex offender arrested for theft and failure to register as a sex offender
U.SS. LST-325 docks in Hannibal for weekend of tours
Large numbers of tourists expected for WWII ship
Kacie Dehaven (left) | Jonathan McSperritt (right)
Hancock County Dollar General employees charged with felony theft

Latest News

FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
The youngest surviving premature twins born at the Cleveland Clinic are making strides after...
Premature twins able to go home after spending 138 days in NICU
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Libya investigates dams’ collapse after a devastating flood last weekend killed more than 11,000
A family in Monee, IL is asking for help in finding their missing pet wallaby. (WLS, KEN...
Search is on for missing pet wallaby in Illinois