Teen seriously injured in early morning Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A 17-year-old Monroe City boy was seriously injured in a crash on Missouri Highway K Saturday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said the teen was traveling southbound in his 1998 Jeep Cherokee on Hwy K, just 6.5 miles Northwest of Monroe City, when he ran off the left side of the road, struck several trees and overturned.

Police said the teen was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital by ambulance and then flown to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. by Survival Flight to be treated for serious injuries.

Police reported the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

