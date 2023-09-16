Two arrested after stabbing in Blessing Hospital parking lot

Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Two men were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Blessing Hospital parking lot Friday night, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police said they responded to 1005 Broadway around 11:12 p.m. Once on scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest in the parking lot.

Police reported the suspects involved in the stabbing were still in the area. They said they arrested Dylan M. Test, 20, of Quincy, and Heaton Brothers, 19, of Quincy.

Police said Test was lodged for attempted murder, aggravated battery and mob action. Brothers was lodged for mob action, aggravated battery and threatening a public official.

According to police, the victim is in Blessing ICU.

