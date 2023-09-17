Marion County Road 425 to close

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Officials with the Marion County Highway Department have reported they will be closing a portion of County Road 425, known as Airport Road, beginning Monday.

According to officials, County Road 425 will be closed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday to thru traffic from Highway 61 to the hospitals and clinics.

The reason for the closure is to allow for blacktop maintenance.

