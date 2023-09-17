Patchy fog possible early Sunday morning

QUINCY (WGEM) - Saturday evening’s storms have pushed east of the Tri-States, and temperatures have dropped below 60 degrees as of late Saturday evening. Dew points have also fallen to more comfortable levels, but they were close to the air temperatures, which has allowed fog to develop in parts of Adams County in west central Illinois as of late Saturday evening.

After Saturday's storms, dew points are falling to more comfortable levels, in the low to mid 50s. (Gray Stations With Max)

Patchy fog may develop over the entire region overnight, so you may need to give yourself some extra time when heading out to breakfast Sunday morning. As the rest of Sunday pans out, any morning fog will lift by noon and partly cloudy skies will dominate the region as high pressure starts to move in.

High pressure will approach the region on Sunday, allowing for partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. (Gray Stations With Max)

This will make for a perfect day to do any outdoor activities, so if you’re planning on walking your dog Sunday afternoon or heading to Quincy for Pride in the Park, conditions will be just fine.

As for the rest of next week, we’ll see a slight warmup through Tuesday as highs rebound to the low and mid 80s. There is a slight chance for a shower or two late Tuesday and early Wednesday, but after that, our next best chance of rain will come next Saturday night and next Sunday.

On another note, Autumn Equinox will be on Saturday the 23rd, and temperatures will be reminiscent of late-summer and early autumn as daytime highs will hover in the mid to upper 70s.

