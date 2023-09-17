Skaters and cyclists gather for ShredFest in Hannibal

2023 ShredFest
2023 ShredFest
By Kyle Eck
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Skateboarders, cyclists and more ramped up the fun and competition in America’s hometown.

They gathered at Hannibal’s Ramp Park located in Huckleberry Park Saturday for the 2023 ShredFest.

The city’s parks & recreation department has sponsored the extreme sports competition for about 10 years.

Competitors from as far away as St. Louis and Columbia, Mo. turned out for the event.

”We have had an amazing turnout, especially like our day started out rainy, and people were so excited about the event they came out and we are super excited,” said Hannibal Ramp Park manager Paula Epker.

Helmets were given to the first 25 children in the park

