A Touch Warmer This Week

High temperatures on Tuesday will likely climb 5-10 degrees above average.
High temperatures on Tuesday will likely climb 5-10 degrees above average.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Much of the Tri-States are set to return to the 80′s this week after a cool start Monday morning.

Patchy fog is possible early Monday with morning temperatures in the low 50′s for most areas. Abundant sunshine should help temperatures climb into the upper 70′s by Monday afternoon though, making for a pleasant day. Heading into Tuesday, there will be a slight increase in cloud cover, but strengthening warm air advection will lead to high temperatures climbing into the mid 80′s. With extra sunshine, some areas could see their warmest weather since the early month heat spell.

Unsettled weather looks to move close by through the middle of the week, leading to more cloud chances Wednesday through Friday with slightly lower temps, in the low 80′s. While much of the wet weather looks to stay West of the Tri-States, a couple of stray showers cannot be ruled out. This is especially true Wednesday evening. The best chance of rain region-wide in the near-term forecast looks to be Saturday night into Sunday as an area of low-pressure swings across the region.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Test and Heaton Brothers
Two arrested after stabbing in Blessing Hospital parking lot
Teen seriously injured in early morning Marion County crash
Teen seriously injured in early morning Marion County crash
Friday morning, NBC’s Today showcased Quincy Senior High School Blue Devils during their Friday...
NBC’s Today spotlights Quincy Blue Devils
Traffic congestion has created safety concerns for the Village of Liberty and its school...
Liberty asks community to support a safer route to school
David Bennett
Macomb man arrested for allegedly restraining and sexually assaulting girlfriend

Latest News

High pressure will approach the region on Sunday, allowing for partly cloudy skies and...
Patchy fog possible early Sunday morning
A severe storm Level 1 risk on a scale of 5 with 5 being the highest
Showers and Thunderstorms
Rain possible Saturday
Rain may impact your weekend plans
First Alert Weather Thursday Morning