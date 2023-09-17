A Touch Warmer This Week

QUINCY (WGEM) - Much of the Tri-States are set to return to the 80′s this week after a cool start Monday morning.

Patchy fog is possible early Monday with morning temperatures in the low 50′s for most areas. Abundant sunshine should help temperatures climb into the upper 70′s by Monday afternoon though, making for a pleasant day. Heading into Tuesday, there will be a slight increase in cloud cover, but strengthening warm air advection will lead to high temperatures climbing into the mid 80′s. With extra sunshine, some areas could see their warmest weather since the early month heat spell.

Unsettled weather looks to move close by through the middle of the week, leading to more cloud chances Wednesday through Friday with slightly lower temps, in the low 80′s. While much of the wet weather looks to stay West of the Tri-States, a couple of stray showers cannot be ruled out. This is especially true Wednesday evening. The best chance of rain region-wide in the near-term forecast looks to be Saturday night into Sunday as an area of low-pressure swings across the region.

