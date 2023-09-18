Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 18, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Cathy Cristal

Nolan Holtmeyer

Tanner Case

Keith Aden

Pete Dowdall

Kip Ramsey

Lori Vogel

Julie Little

Emerson Brink

Cindy Brown

Craig Davis

Jesse Crabtree Jr.

Sally Aleshire

Eric Lindbergh

Brenda McCullough

Laurie Wille

Randy Boughton

Mike Ohnemus

Jared & Summer Dittmer

Brock & Aubrey Ebbing

Justin & Aleta Todd

Bryan & Lisa Knorr

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.